Scott AFB recycling program undergoes changes

Toward the end of last year, the recycling program at Scott Air Force Base underwent significant changes.
Collection of recyclables is no longer under contract; it is now the responsibility of base personnel to bring their recyclable materials to the bins at the Recycling Collection Area, in an unsorted, single stream fashion.
Per the current recycling policy, simply deposit all unsorted recyclables in a pair of marked green bins at the base Recycling Collection Area, which is located south of the train tracks and near the Mascoutah Gate. There is also a separate container for those needing to dispose of wooden pallets, and a “Grapperhaus” trailer for heavy metal items.
ACCEPTED RECYCLABLE MATERIALS ARE:
▪ Metal cans (steel, tin and aluminum vegetable, fruit and tuna cans);
▪ Plastic bottle and containers;
▪ Paper (brown paper bags, non-confidential office paper, newspaper). Any shredded paper must be bagged;
▪ Paper cardboard, dairy and juice containers;
▪ Flattened cardboard and paperboard; and
▪ Junk mail and magazines.
UNACCEPTED RECYCLABLE MATERIALS ARE:
▪ Food waste;
▪ Plastic bags;
▪ Polystyrene foam cups and containers;
▪ Electronics;
▪ Printer toner cartridges;
▪ Newspaper wrappers;
▪ Three-ring binders;
▪ Bubble wrap; and
▪ Fluorescent light bulbs.
