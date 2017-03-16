Get the latest from the Scott AFB Exchange on Facebook

At the Scott AFB Exchange, shoppers are more than just customers—they’re family.
That’s why the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has launched a new way for Soldiers and their families to connect with their local store—the official Scott AFB Exchange Facebook page.
The page, www.facebook.com/ScottExchange, is administered entirely by the Scott AFB Exchange, giving shoppers a direct line to their local Exchange team.
“Having a Facebook page just for the Scott AFB Exchange allows us to cater content to our shoppers here on post, including local community events, in-store-only specials and Exchange news,” said Scott AFB Exchange General Manager, Rita Sheridan.
The Scott AFB Exchange is one of more than 180 Exchanges that have launched local pages since fall 2016.
Comments