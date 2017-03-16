Rules for vacating base housing

Servicemembers who are moving to another location, whether across town or four thousand miles away, must provide their landlord a written notice to vacate the property at least 30 days in advance.
Members renting on base can submit a notice to vacate without orders. However, orders must be provided prior to the move out date. For Scott Family Housing residents, here are some guidelines to keep in mind before moving out.
Residents must turn in a written notice of intent to vacate to the community management office. Forms are available at the office for your convenience.
In order to avoid additional charges, the lease agreement must be fulfilled, except as noted in the lease agreement, and a minimum of 30 days, in writing, notice to vacate given.
Notice of intent to vacate is given in person in order to coordinate the actions required to clear housing, including setting appointments for pre and final inspections, terminating the service member’s rent allotment and providing forwarding address information.
If the original lease commitment has been met, then orders are not required.
On base and in the community, failure to provide proper written notice will result in additional costs, usually, one month’s rent. There are no exceptions for this requirement.
Please direct any questions to Scott Family Housing, (618) 746-4911 ext. 3
