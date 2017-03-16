375th AMW “Showcase on ICE”

Staff Sgt. Paul Hartmire, Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Protection, is this week’s “Showcase on ICE.” Hartmire developed a comprehensive upgrade training and certification program that allows supervisors to track Airmen proficiency and upgrade training across three geographical locations encompassing 31 military and civilian firefighters. This program reduced duplication of training and time it took for new Airmen to become upgraded on their skill level training and licensed on nine firefighting emergency response vehicles from 18 months to 12 months. Hartmire’s program also enhanced the management of personnel movement over 48-hour shifts to ensure they were strategically placed at the right location, with the correct trainer, resources and equipment at the right time—ultimately reducing the number of redundant training classes and wear/tear and fuel costs of mission critical assets. As a role model, Hartmire directed multiple tours for several community organizations. He provided a detailed understanding of firefighter education requirements and the similarities and differences between an Air Force fire department and civilian counterparts. A majority of this knowledge stems from Hartmire’s instrumental role in creating and reinforcing relationships with Scott’s mutual aid partners. He coordinated and facilitated eight training sessions with local departments fostering a stronger relationship and a solid foundation needed during joint emergency responses.
Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Garcia
