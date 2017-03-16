AIRCRAFT TURNED INTO AIR AMBULANCE: Determined to improve the recovery of downed Scott pilots, Capts. Charles Bayless, post surgeon, Earl Hoag, officer-in-charge of flying, and A. J. Etheridge, post engineer, along with 2nd Lt. Seth Thomas, designed two air ambulances, or hospital ships, by modifying Jenny aircraft to carry patients. On Aug. 24, 1918, Scott’s air ambulance transported its first patient after an aviator broke his leg.
File photo
CAPT. HAWTHORNE GRAY: Capt. Hawthorne Gray launched in a free balloon from Scott Field and achieved an altitude of 42,470 feet. This broke the world free balloon altitude record and the altitude record for all aircraft. However, because he had to parachute to safety, the Federation Aeronautique Internationale would not certify his record because he did not land with his aircraft. He launched again from Scott Field in a third attempt to set new altitude records, to reach an altitude of 42,470 feet, but died of oxygen starvation on descent, which nullified the record.
File photo
