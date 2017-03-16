Belle-Scott Committee hosts 67th annual enlisted dinner

The Belle-Scott Committee, one of the nation’s oldest civic support groups to a military installation, celebrated its 67th annual Enlisted Dinner March 9 in honor of Scott Air Force Base's enlisted corps.
The evening began with a receiving line where civilian Belle-Scott Committee members and senior leaders from the 375th Air Mobility Wing, the 932d Airlift Wing, and the 126th Air Refueling Wing, formally welcomed 90 enlisted service members to the St. Clair Country Club in Belleville.
The event included dinner, comments from St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern, Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert, and Belle-Scott civilian chair Jay Tebbe, who all expressed the community’s deep appreciation to Scott AFB's enlisted members for their service and sacrifice.
I had a great time at the dinner. It was nice to be able to come out and be cared for (like that). I enjoyed being able to see how much the enlisted members are appreciated by the local community, and I’m very glad I was part of this tradition. Airman Isaiah Martin, 15th Operational Weather Squadron
Col. Laura Lenderman, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, spoke on behalf of Team Scott and thanked the Belle-Scott Committee and the surrounding community for their continued support to Scott AFB and its service members.
Tech Sgt. Brittany Lanahan, 375th Dental Squadron, provided the enlisted response, speaking on behalf of SAFB's enlisted members.
“We are humbled by your hospitality, appreciation and praise,” said Lanahan. “To local businesses, community groups and civic leaders in this room, you do so much for those of us in uniform. Words alone cannot express the effect you collectively have on our ability to serve and protect this great nation. Every single day we depend on members from our local community.”
Tebbe also recognized former Congressman Jerry Costello for his outstanding support to the community, the state of Illinois, the Belle-Scott Committee and Scott AFB’s personnel with a special dedication. He announced that the Belle-Scott Committee will build a memorial plaque and name the C-9 at the Scott Field Heritage Air Park in his honor. Tebbe spoke about how Costello not only kept Scott off base closure lists, but turned those threats into opportunities for the base to grow.
Current active duty, Guard and Reserve service members were recognized at the beginning of the event, and four local veterans were recognized at its conclusion with remarks given by Terry Foerste, Belle-Scott Committee member.
The four veterans included two who served during the Korean War—Marine Sgt. Claude Cable and Army Sgt. 1st Class Leroy Getz; a Vietnam War nurse, 1st Lt. Lou Eisenbrandt; and World War II veteran, Army Sgt. Bill DeMestri. The Airmen expressed their delight at the dinner and the warm welcome from the community.
