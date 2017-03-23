Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
MARCH 24
FRIDAY NIGHT PARTY ART
Gather up some friends and create a “masterpiece” at the Friday Night Party Art courtesy of the Arts & Crafts Center. The following date and theme party is now available:
▪ March 24: Pottery Night “Mug Madness.”
The fun will be held from 6-8 p.m. in Zeppelins at the Scott Event Center. Reservations are required five days prior to the event. Cost is $35 per person and includes all supplies. Spend some quality time with friends, enjoy a few laughs and release that inner artist during Party Art night. For more information and to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center at 256-3766.
FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
Come to the Library Auditorium for exciting movies currently in theaters. The following movie is free and open to the base population:
▪ March 24: 7 p.m. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (PG-13).
For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or visit the library on Facebook, www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
APRIL 21
Celebrate Scott Air Force Base’s 100th birthday at the Race Through Scott’s Past Fun Run/Walk on April 21. The event will begin at 2 p.m. at the Parade Grounds. Along the run route, enjoy historical facts about the base.
The event is free and open to all. The first 300 Department of Defense ID card holder participants that register before April 1 will receive a free commemorative T-shirt. Additional T-shirts will be available for purchase for all other participants. After the race, enjoy free food, music, bounce houses, prize drawings and more. Drinks will be available for purchase. To register or for more information, stop by or call the Fitness Center, 256-1218, or register at https://www.375fss.com/EAL/DoD.html.
Off-base participants can register online at www.375fss.com/EAL.
