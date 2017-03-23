Identity proofing required for those with ability to sponsor but without ‘.mil’ account

Due to past and recent world events, the Air Force has made more stringent policies for sponsoring.
Currently every person that has a “.mil” account can sponsor using the Security Forces Automated Check-in System.
For those that don’t have a “.mil” account, but still require the ability to sponsor, will need to be identity proofed (in strict adherence to our regulatory requirements) at the VCC and issued a 5-digit PIN.
That PIN will be your personal verification number you will provide over the phone to confirm you have already been through the vetting and identity proofing process.
Registration for the new PIN will be as quick and easy as we can make it, though we expect a high volume of customers and possible delays as we begin implementation. Every person who wishes to register will need to come to the VCC between 6 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday with their current military-issued identification card and a valid state photo ID.
The VCC Clerks will perform the vetting and identity proofing process, running your information through the Law Enforcement Agency Data Systems, registering your information into our tracking system, and assigning a PIN which will allow verification when sponsorship is needed. Registration is good for one year or until the expiration of your military issued identification, whichever is sooner.
This process will remove the time consuming drive to the VCC and waiting in line which created a problem for those unable to access the SFACS website. It will also make after hours sponsorship more convenient for those who could already use SFACS.
This is just another way the 375th Security Forces Squadron is working hard to find innovative ways to better serve Team Scott while maintaining “Showcase” base security.
