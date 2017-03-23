HANGAR 1: An accidental tool-spark set fire to Hangar 1—Scott’s only hangar. Repairs were not completed until May 1945. Hangar 1, which was built in 1940, was 402 feet long, 285 feet wide and 90 feet high.
File photo
OPERATION HOMEBOUND: As the casualties from the Korean War began to arrive at Scott Air Force Base, the Women’s Club and NCO Wives’ Club organized a project known as “Operation Homebound.” Initially a simple gesture of small gifts of food and phone calls home, it soon became a joint military-civilian undertaking involving local women’s groups and VFWs.
File photo
