Commander’s Recognition

Congratulations to the following on their accomplishments!
DIRECTOR AIR MOBILITY COMMAND COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE:
▪ Col. Terrence Adams
AIR WAR COLLEGE SELECT:
▪ Lt. Col. Matt Getty, 375th Operations Group
MALE PUSH-UP RECORD—107 PUSH-UPS:
▪ Maj. Rich Davis, 375th Communications Group
128TH AIR REFUELING WING UNIT EFFECTIVENESS INSPECTION CAPSTONE OUTSTANDING PERFORMER:
▪ Master Sgt. Robert Giedman, 375th Communications Support Squadron
2016 DISA CONUS OUTSTANDING DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEM NETWORK FACILITY OF THE YEAR NOMINEES:
Category V —Defense Switched Network End Office Switch Of The Year:
▪ 375th Communications Squadron
Category VI—Defense Red Switch Network Facility Of The Year:
▪ 375th Communications Squadron
Comments