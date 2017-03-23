Scott Air Force Base News

March 23, 2017 12:59 PM

Commander’s Recognition

Congratulations to the following on their accomplishments!

DIRECTOR AIR MOBILITY COMMAND COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE:

▪ Col. Terrence Adams

AIR WAR COLLEGE SELECT:

▪ Lt. Col. Matt Getty, 375th Operations Group

MALE PUSH-UP RECORD—107 PUSH-UPS:

▪ Maj. Rich Davis, 375th Communications Group

128TH AIR REFUELING WING UNIT EFFECTIVENESS INSPECTION CAPSTONE OUTSTANDING PERFORMER:

▪ Master Sgt. Robert Giedman, 375th Communications Support Squadron

2016 DISA CONUS OUTSTANDING DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEM NETWORK FACILITY OF THE YEAR NOMINEES:

Category V —Defense Switched Network End Office Switch Of The Year:

▪ 375th Communications Squadron

Category VI—Defense Red Switch Network Facility Of The Year:

▪ 375th Communications Squadron

