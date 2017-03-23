Commander’s Call: Wing Commander Q&A

2:57 Belleville couple landscapes without a lawn Pause

1:44 Twin educators retire from Queen of Peace School in Belleville

0:25 O'Fallon, Lebanon fire crews work on O'Fallon house fire

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

2:07 Cardinal Buick GMC dealership comes to Belleville

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

0:12 Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

1:23 Candidate Mary G. Stiehl talks about why you should vote for her

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning