Commander’s Call: Wing Commander Q&A

PERSONNEL ISSUES
With the elimination of TIS/TIG, when will the members selected for promotion actually sew on their new rank?
Good question. The elimination of TIG/TIS is/was strictly tied to the “weighted components” under WAPS and does not correlate to the way the actual promotion increments are calculated. There has been no change to the way in which enlisted line numbers are calculated. It is based first on DOR, then TAFSMD and then lastly on DOB (regardless of AFSC). The number of personnel promoted each month is based on end-strength as DoD limits the number of Airmen the Air Force may have in the top 5 grades and public law (10 U.S. Code § 517) limits the daily average of Airmen who may serve in the top 2 grades (Staff Master Sgt. and Chief Master Sgt.) to no more than 3.5 percent of the enlisted force.
Where is the transparency in the Enlisted Force Distribution Panel program? How do I know what commanders want to see?
You’ve touched on an important topic! Transparency begins with feedback which is one of the most important responsibilities of a supervisor. Your supervisor should be establishing performance standards and expectations, providing meaningful feedback on how well you meet expectations, and providing you direction on how to better meet established standards. It’s important to note that your supervisor should also understand and share the commander’s expectations with you. Periodic formal and informal performance feedback not only creates greater transparency in the system but also helps you reach your full potential. If you haven’t been provided formal feedback, I encourage you to make an appointment with your supervisor. This is also opportunity for you to ask any questions, discuss your goals and accomplishments, and share ideas for how to improve your section or unit. If you receive feedback and it’s still not clear what the commander expects, I recommend contacting your commander directly in order to clarify his or her expectations.
How do you prevent favoritism in the new Enlisted Evaluation System?
Great question! The new EES is designed to focus on and evaluate performance, which leaves little room for favoritism. Moreover, Chief Mathias and I expect Group and Squadron leadership to create and maintain an environment where every Airman is treated fairly and allowed the opportunity to succeed. If you feel favoritism is happening within your unit, please share your concerns with your supervisor, your chain of command, or the Inspector General.
INSTALLATION & FACILITIES
I thought the Recycling Center was supposed to be open 24/7. However, a few times that I have gone, the doors have been padlocked. Is it closed now? If not, what are the hours of operation and what is the phone number?
Thank you very much for your question, and thank you for supporting our efforts to recycle at Scott AFB. First, please know the recycling center is not closed; it is supposed to be open 24 hours a day. In October 2016, we transitioned to a new contract that combines refuse and recycling. While we have experienced a few bumps with the transition of the consolidated collection service since last fall, we have been working diligently to ensure 24/7 access and ease of use for patrons of the recycling center. We apologize if the entrance was padlocked at any time since the transition, and we thank you for bringing this to our attention. If this should ever happen again, or if you have any future questions regarding the recycling center, please contact me or call CE Customer Service direct at 256-2202.
MISCELLANEOUS
I am a little confused by how to properly respond to an AtHoc alert text message. The text reads: “Resp: 1) Acknowledge.” My question is: Are we supposed to text back the entire line, “1) Acknowledge” or can we just respond with “1”?
Thank you for the question! When responding to an AtHoc alert text message, you only need to text the number “1” to acknowledge the message. This response is similar to pressing “1” when acknowledging a phone call AtHoc alert. If using the AtHoc Mobile App to acknowledge the alert, simply press the acknowledge button. Please contact Major Ryan Burns at the Scott Command Post at 256-2615 if you have any additional AtHoc questions.
Do you or Chief Mathias have a Snapchat account?
Chief Mathias and I do not have a Snapchat; however, we are connected on social media in other ways so we can share not only what we’re doing, but what our Airmen are accomplishing. In particular, I welcome you to follow the “375th Air Mobility Wing Commander” Facebook page. This page provides an opportunity to personally recognize our outstanding ICE Airmen, quarterly and annual award winners, recent promotees, etc., as well as share photos of our team in action and our local community partners. Also, be sure to follow us on the “Scott Air Force Base” Facebook page and our Twitter page: @ScottAFB. You can also now find us on Instagram at ‘teamscottafb.’ These platforms also provide additional ways to send us questions, comments and suggestions. As always, we welcome your feedback and look forward to finding additional ways to connect with all of you.
