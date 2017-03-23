K-9 training

Senior Airman Courtney Henson, 375th Security Forces dog handler, performed the obstacle course and bite work with military working dog Kali on March 17 at Scott. Handlers and their dogs train hard daily to keep the dogs at the top of their game.
Both trainers and K-9s spend 120 days in school being taught detection skills such as finding narcotics, explosives, patrol procedures, suspect apprehension, building searches, and vehicle extractions. In addition, the handlers are taught the fundamentals of caring for the welfare of their animals.
