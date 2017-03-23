Who is your female role model or someone who has impacted your life in a positive way?

AIRMAN 1ST CLASS CLAUDIA DIAZ DE LEON, 375TH CIVIL ENGINEER SQUADRON FIREFIGHTER: “My mother, because she was on her own at the age of 16. She moved to the U.S. at 22 with pretty much nothing. She worked hard to build a good life for my two older siblings and to give us a better life than what she had. She’s a strong woman mentally, emotionally and physically. Her hard work is really motivating—to pursue anything, as long as you put in the hard work.”
AIRMAN 1ST CLASS EMILY ELLIOT, 375TH DENTAL SQUADRON DENTAL ASSISTANT: I would say my grandmother, Claire Rogers. She has always be an independent woman and always encouraged me to succeed. She helped me go to college and stay debt free before I decided to join the Air Force. I’m now finishing my bachelors thanks to the Air Force, but I wouldn't have started without her help.”
CAPT. CRYSTAL LOVE, 375TH AEROMEDICAL EVACUATION SQUADRON FLIGHT NURSE: “My role model is my mother. She has provided my blueprint towards success with her insurmountable support and love. Her faith, strength, versatility, and perseverance imprinted a positive and meaningful effect over my life. She is the exemplar that led to my achievements and endeavors. She embodies the inner core of who I am today.”
SENIOR AIRMAN NATALIE LAFFERTY, 375TH AEROSPACE MEDICINE SQUADRON READINESS AND TRAINING SUPERVISOR: “I don’t have a specific role model I look to. I choose to take the good and bad experiences from every person I meet so I may form myself into a better person every day. Supervisor, classmate, friend, sister, mother, grandmother, aunts—I believe every woman I’ve met has taught or instilled something in me.”
STAFF SGT. LORI SMITH, 375TH MEDICAL SUPPORT SQUADRON MEDICAL LABORATORY TECHNICIAN: “I can appreciate how she lives her life filled with humor and shares that with others. I aspire to be as kind, giving, and bold as she is! She leads a fearless life and has touched so many people in countless selfless ways. I think we could all learn something from this woman. What a work of art!”
AIRMAN 1ST CLASS KATHERINE WALTERS, HONOR GUARD: “My role model is my younger sister, Diana. Growing up, I always had to be very mindful of the decisions I made because I wanted to set a positive example for her. Despite being one of the more influential people in her life, I noticed qualities in her that I aspired to have or practice in my own life. I have always admired her perseverance, her intelligence, and her care-free attitude. To this day, she still encourages me to be the best in everything I set my mind to, and for that I am forever grateful.”
