Public welcome to ‘Race Through Scott’s Past’ 5K

0:35 Millstadt tavern fire Pause

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

2:13 Pursuing historical perspective

3:46 How dental mercury seeps into the environment

0:38 Firefighters battle blaze at West End tavern in Millstadt

0:59 All aboard! Metro-East Model Railroad Club holds open house

0:12 Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

0:46 Which one is the best? 6 strip mall restaurants around the metro-east

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video