Public welcome to ‘Race Through Scott’s Past’ 5K

We invite you and your teams to help us celebrate Scott Air Force Base’s 100th birthday during a “Race through Scott’s Past” 5K Run/Walk on Friday, April 21. The event will begin at 2 p.m. on the Parade Grounds.
Along the route, learn about the history of Scott AFB and how a century of service has shaped our installation. Enjoy free food and music after the race along with bounce houses, prize drawings, and more. Beer and commemorative memorabilia will be available for purchase.
The event is free and open to all of Team Scott and the general public, and those without base access can register online through April 14 to get access for the run at www.375fss.com/EAL/. Instructions for access and shuttle information will then be emailed to those who register.
If anyone has questions, please call 1st Lt. Aaron Smith, 256-3101.
