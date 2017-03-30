Education center to host graduation ceremony April 26

Overall, 140 Scott AFB graduates will be awarded their Community College of the Air Force degrees at 10 a.m. April 26 at the Library Auditorium, and will become CCAF alumni. In Scott AFB tradition, the graduates will have their co-workers, supervisors, leadership and family and friends in attendance to celebrate this monumental occasion with them.
The Scott AFB Education Office will open early April 4 from 7:30-9 a.m. to help anyone looking for guidance on completing their CCAF degree.
If your schedule prevents you from attending on April 4, contact education counselors 24/7 via their organizational email at 375fss.education@us.af.mil, call 256-3327 or walk-in from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The CCAF was established in 1972 at Randolph Air Force Base, Texas, and was designed to meet the educational needs of Air Force enlisted personnel. CCAF is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools/Commission on Colleges as an occupational educational institution.
Overall, 140 Scott AFB graduates will be awarded their CCAF degrees at 10 a.m. April 26 at the Library Auditorium, and will become CCAF alumni. In Scott AFB tradition, the graduates will have their co-workers, supervisors, leadership and family and friends in attendance to celebrate this monumental moment with them. The Scott AFB Education Office will open early April 4 from 7:30-9 a.m. to help anyone looking for guidance on completing their CCAF degree.
The College is operated by the Airmen. The Scott Air Force Base Education counselors serve as academic advisors for CCAF students and are the primary means of communication between CCAF and Air Force enlisted personnel. Academic credit for CCAF is earned at technical schools, on-the-job training, formal military schools and college campuses throughout the world.
Specific degree programs in each Air Force specialty area are designed to provide students with the applied and theoretical background to perform as technical experts and competent supervisors in their fields. The primary goal of the CCAF is to allow airmen to progress toward, and ultimately earn, an Associate Degree in their Air Force specialty with minimal disruptions from Permanent Changes of Station, Temporary Duty, and shift work.
As the FY2016 Altschuler Award recipient, the Scott AFB Education Office played an integral role in CCAF obtaining its largest graduating class ever with more than 23,725 graduates in 2016. The counselors in the education office are professionally trained to provide guidance, advice and enrollment assistance on all educational services available on the installation, through distance education, or in the local community.
Comments