375th AMW “Showcase on ICE”

Lt. Col. Jacqueline Berry, 375th Medical Support Squadron, is one of this week’s “Showcase on ICE.” Berry, a member of the Medical Management Team and the Population Health Working Group, leads 16 personnel and provides support for nine clinics and almost 23,000 enrollees. She identified 14,000 women due or overdue for a mammogram and created a process to boost screening rates and educate patients. Partnering with the radiology department, Berry’s process tripled the previous quarter’s appointments and recouped $40,000 in outsourcing costs.
Photo by Senior Airman Tristin English
