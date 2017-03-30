375th AMW “Showcase on ICE”

Senior Airman Graham Langford, 375th Communications Support Squadron, is one of this week’s “Showcase on ICE.” Recently, he took the initiative to redevelop the application into AMC’s first multi-platform hybrid app, allowing for the creation of single applications working on all devices rather than a separate project for each system. His efforts have ensured the continued support for the 57 bases currently using MyMC2 to deliver resiliency information to its 55,000 users. He dedicated 200 hours to training on mobile development platforms and languages. As one of the founding members of the CyberFix program, he applies his skills to offer free technical support, saving the base community an average of $3,000 each month. In recognition of his teaching abilities, Langford was hand-picked to help teach basic programming skills to the students at local Mascoutah Elementary School in order to stimulate interest in the STEM fields.
Photo by Airman Chad Gorecki
