Commander’s Recognition

Congratulations to the following on their accomplishments!
128TH AIR REFUELING WING UNIT EFFECTIVENESS INSPECTION OUTSTANDING PERFORMER:
▪ Master Sgt. Robert Giedman, 375th Communications Support Squadron
2016 DISA CONUS OUTSTANDING DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEM NETWORK FACILITY OF THE YEAR NOMINEES:
Category V-Defense Switched Network End Office of the Year:
▪ 375th Communications Squadron
Category VI-Defense Red Switch Network Facility of the Year:
▪ 375th Communications Squadron
AIR MOBILITY COMMAND ENLISTED PROFESSIONAL MILITARY EDUCATION AND CAREER ASSISTANCE ADVISOR MANAGER:
▪ Senior Master Sgt. Jason Goodspeed, 375th Air Mobility Wing
2016 AIR MOBILITY COMMAND JUDGE ADVOCATE AWARDS:
Outstanding Paralegal Airman of the Year:
▪ Senior Airman Jacob Santiago
Outstanding paralegal NCO of the year:
▪ Tech. Sgt. Timothy Galloway
Outstanding Air Reserve Component Judge Advocate Of The Year (Reginald C. Harmon Award):
▪ Maj. Nicole Bryson
