Scott Air Force Base News

March 30, 2017 2:04 PM

Commander’s Recognition

Congratulations to the following on their accomplishments!

128TH AIR REFUELING WING UNIT EFFECTIVENESS INSPECTION OUTSTANDING PERFORMER:

▪ Master Sgt. Robert Giedman, 375th Communications Support Squadron

2016 DISA CONUS OUTSTANDING DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEM NETWORK FACILITY OF THE YEAR NOMINEES:

Category V-Defense Switched Network End Office of the Year:

▪ 375th Communications Squadron

Category VI-Defense Red Switch Network Facility of the Year:

▪ 375th Communications Squadron

AIR MOBILITY COMMAND ENLISTED PROFESSIONAL MILITARY EDUCATION AND CAREER ASSISTANCE ADVISOR MANAGER:

▪ Senior Master Sgt. Jason Goodspeed, 375th Air Mobility Wing

2016 AIR MOBILITY COMMAND JUDGE ADVOCATE AWARDS:

Outstanding Paralegal Airman of the Year:

▪ Senior Airman Jacob Santiago

Outstanding paralegal NCO of the year:

▪ Tech. Sgt. Timothy Galloway

Outstanding Air Reserve Component Judge Advocate Of The Year (Reginald C. Harmon Award):

▪ Maj. Nicole Bryson

Related content

Scott Air Force Base News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Shiloh board OK's $40 million Auffenberg project

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos