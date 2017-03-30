Commander’s Call: Wing Commander Q&A

Here is the next round of Q&As from my most recent Commander’s Call.
I posted these responses and previous Q&A to our wing Sharepoint site and our public website, www.scott.af.mil, for future access and review.
Please keep the questions coming!
PERSONNEL ISSUES
Why aren’t enlisted personnel more involved in our Enlisted Forced Distribution Panels?
Thank you for your question. While unit commanders and civilians serving as unit directors are responsible for the management of the enlisted performance evaluation system and enlisted promotions in their organizations, enlisted leaders (Command Chiefs, Superintendents, 1st Sgts., Section Chiefs, etc.) are intimately involved in the process. As described in AFI 36-2406, commanders must have a discussion with a member’s supervisory/rating chain prior to making a decision to compete an individual for Forced Distribution at the EFDP or prior to making a decision on promotion recommendations (Promote Now, Must Promote, Not Ready Now or Do Not Promote) during Large Unit Forced Distribution Panel. In addition, the organization’s senior enlisted member sits on the Large Unit Forced Distribution Panel and the Command Chief sits on the EFDP in order to advise commanders/civilian directors on enlisted standards/expectations and identification of sustained superior performance, breadth of experience, diversity in assignments and the potential to serve in the next higher rank. Ultimately, enlisted leadership play a critical role in the forced distribution process. However, if my description of their important role missed the mark, and you have additional questions, please feel free to contact me or Chief Mathias directly.
Can contractors be set up for awards? Can contractors get formal feedback?
There is no program for recognizing contractors with awards; however, there is a formal performance monitoring process performed by the managing contracting squadron and contracting officer representatives as well as quality assurance personnel. Performance is fully documented and relayed in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulations and Air Force guidance.
As people get ready for retirement, why add more additional stress by requiring a PT test in their final year?
Good question! According to AFI 36-2905, Fitness Program, there is actually an exemption for retiring personnel. Specifically, paragraph 5.2.1. states that Airmen who have an approved retirement or separation date within 12 months (365 days) of their last Satisfactory, Excellent, or Exempt fitness assessment are exempt from taking another assessment. If the separation or retirement date is canceled, Airmen will need to complete the fitness assessment in accordance with their original assessment cycle (i.e. six or 12 months). Or, if the original cycle date has passed, then Airmen need to take the test within 42 days (re-acclimation time).
Is there a Scott AFB Civil Service contact that can assist a Veteran retiree who is also a Civil Service retiree?
Thank you for your question. Scott AFB has several available resources to assist you and the retirement community. For military retiree questions, please contact the Retiree Activity Office at 256-5092 (9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday). Moreover, our Airman & Family Readiness Center can assist military retirees with financial workshops, classes, and one-on-one assistance. They can be reached at 256-8668 (7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday). Military retirees may also qualify for Air Force Aid should they have a financial emergency. Unfortunately, the United States Office of Personnel Management in Washington, D.C. is the only office that provides advice for civil service retirees. Their phone number is (888) 767-6738. If you have additional questions about civil service in general, our local Civilian Personnel Office has a number of advisors that can provide assistance. They can be reached at 256-9340 (9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday).
INSTALLATION & FACILITIES
Why can’t we use the sauna in the Fitness Center during unmanned hours of operations? I asked the gym personnel, and they have said it was for personnel (not equipment) safety purposes, but I am asking if there are statistics that support this as a safety issue or if the policy might be revisited.
Unfortunately, we do not have exact statistics on sauna injuries in the United States; however, the policy was put in place following an Operational Risk Management assessment of all fitness center activities. While the likelihood (probability) of injury or death in a sauna may be lower than that of slipping or falling in the fitness center, the potential impact or severity of a sauna-related injury was assessed to be critical and potentially life threatening and therefore an unnecessary risk. Using a sauna while fatigued or dehydrated—common occurrences following exercise—incurs significant risk of inducing lethargy or falling asleep, which could lead to heat exhaustion or even death. We will continue to assess all of our capabilities and policies and appreciate your feedback and continued support of the Fitness Center.
MISCELLANEOUS
When will the phone number for the DTS help desk be corrected on their website?
Thank you very much for your question. We submitted a trouble ticket (170313-000601) on 13 March with the Defense Travel Management Office to update the Scott DTS help desk phone number on the DTMO website. DTMO could not provide an estimated completion date, but stated they did receive and would address our trouble ticket. If you have further questions or concerns, please contact Lt. Vallejo at 256-7923.
