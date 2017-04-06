Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
APRIL 7
THE AMERICAN GLADIATOR FIRST FRIDAY
Calling all wannabe Gladiators ... come battle in the Jousting Arena! Go head-to-head against other wannabe Gladiators at a special The American Gladiator First Friday at 3 p.m. April 7 at Zeppelins Food & Drinks. Each unit can submit one Gladiator to battle in the bracket style event. Prizes awarded to 1st & 2nd place finishers. All units must submit their Gladiator name to Marcus Davis at marcus.davis.24@us.af.mil prior to the event. Plus, everyone can enjoy fish fry, camaraderie, drink specials and entertainment. Free appetizers adn snacks for all from 4-6 p.m. Plus, all attendees have the chance to win Google Play, iTunes, Xbox & Visa Gift Cards. First Fridays are free and open to all. For more details, call 256-5501. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
APRIL 15
FSS EGG HUNT EGG-STRAVAGANZA
Join the Force Support Squadron for their first ever Egg-Stravaganza Egg Hunt on April 15 at the Youth Center Fields. This hunt is open to children ages 12 and under. This free event will begin at 10 a.m. The Egg Hunt will be divided by age groups. The hunt for kids ages 3 & 4 will be at 10:15 a.m.; the hunt for ages 5 & 6 will be at 10:30 a.m.; kids ages 7-9 will have their hunt at 11 a.m.; kids ages 10-12 will hunt at 11:15 a.m. In addition to the egg hunt, children can enjoy face painting, balloon animals, bounce houses, sack races, food from the USO, prizes and more until noon. For more information, call 256-4925. Register at http://booknow.appointment-plus.com/4b6q1jqe/.
Comments