Distracted driving can have consequences

With ever increasing demands on people’s personal and professional time in today’s busy society, learning to juggle multiple tasks at once is something everyone faces daily.
As a result, a new traffic safety epidemic has emerged on America’s roadways that demands immediate attention: distracted driving.
In 2014, 3,179 people were killed, and 431,000 injured in crashes involving a distracted driver. One of the most alarming and widespread forms of distracted driving is cell phone usage.
At Scott, an alarming increase of personnel driving distracted has surfaced, and with a high volume of pedestrian traffic, this could mean disaster or death.
Distracted driving is any activity that could divert a person's attention away from the primary task of driving.
All distractions endanger driver, passenger, and bystander safety. These types of distractions include:
▪ Texting;
▪ Using a cell phone or smartphone;
▪ Eating and drinking;
▪ Talking to passengers;
▪ Grooming/make-up;
▪ Reading, including maps;
▪ Using a navigation system;
▪ Watching a video; and
▪ Adjusting a radio, CD player, or MP3 player.
Unfortunately, due to distracted driving, Team Scott members, both on and off the installation, have either been struck by a vehicle or involved in a motor vehicle accident, which is preventable.
The key is education and ensuring our family, friends and co-workers are well informed on the dangers or driving distracted. Remind them all that a simple distraction while behind the wheel can lead to a disastrous ending, one that not only affects those directly involved in the incident, but also their family and friends.
Therefore, 375th Security Forces Squadron is actively patrolling the streets to combat distracted driving with proactive traffic and distracted driving enforcement. Please drive responsibly—lives count on it.
For more information on distracted driving please contact Tech. Sgt. Bryan Dell, 375th SFS Police Services NCOIC, at 256-2324 or Bryan.Dell@us.af.mil.
