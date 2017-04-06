Commander’s Recognition

Congratulations to the following on their accomplishments!
THANK YOU FOR YOUR HELP WITH WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH:
▪ Capt. Natalia Escobar, 375th Judge Advocate
▪ 2nd Lt. Nicole Felix, 15th Operational Weather Squadron
▪ Senior Master Sgt. Esmeralda Aharon, 375th Air Mobility Wing
▪ Tech. Sgt. Maria Castle, 375th Air Mobility Wing
▪ Senior Airman Sarah Lay, 375th Judge Advocate
▪ Senior Airman Erica Fowler, 375th Air Mobility Wing
▪ Jamie Mattice, 375th Air Mobility Wing
▪ Vera Madkins, Air Mobility Command
2016 AIR MOBILITY COMMAND CHAPLAIN CORPS OUTSTANDING RELIGIOUS SUPPORT TEAM OF THE YEAR:
▪ Chaplain (Capt.) Brent Mulder, 375th Air Mobility Wing Chapel
▪ Tech. Sgt. Ryan Belleau, 375th Air Mobility Wing Chapel
MAJ. GEN. CLIFTON D. WRIGHT AWARD RUNNER UP:
▪ 375th Civil Engineer Squadron
2016 AIR MOBILITY COMMAND OUTSTANDING CIVILIAN EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR CATEGORY II:
▪ Melissa Lewis, 375th Mission Support Group
