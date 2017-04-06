Scott Air Force Base News

April 6, 2017 9:19 AM

Commander’s Recognition

Congratulations to the following on their accomplishments!

THANK YOU FOR YOUR HELP WITH WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH:

▪ Capt. Natalia Escobar, 375th Judge Advocate

▪ 2nd Lt. Nicole Felix, 15th Operational Weather Squadron

▪ Senior Master Sgt. Esmeralda Aharon, 375th Air Mobility Wing

▪ Tech. Sgt. Maria Castle, 375th Air Mobility Wing

▪ Senior Airman Sarah Lay, 375th Judge Advocate

▪ Senior Airman Erica Fowler, 375th Air Mobility Wing

▪ Jamie Mattice, 375th Air Mobility Wing

▪ Vera Madkins, Air Mobility Command

2016 AIR MOBILITY COMMAND CHAPLAIN CORPS OUTSTANDING RELIGIOUS SUPPORT TEAM OF THE YEAR:

▪ Chaplain (Capt.) Brent Mulder, 375th Air Mobility Wing Chapel

▪ Tech. Sgt. Ryan Belleau, 375th Air Mobility Wing Chapel

MAJ. GEN. CLIFTON D. WRIGHT AWARD RUNNER UP:

▪ 375th Civil Engineer Squadron

2016 AIR MOBILITY COMMAND OUTSTANDING CIVILIAN EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR CATEGORY II:

▪ Melissa Lewis, 375th Mission Support Group

