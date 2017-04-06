Commander’s Call: Wing Commander Q&A

Here is the next round of Q&As from my most recent Commander’s Call.
I posted these responses and previous Q&A to our wing Sharepoint site and our public website, www.scott.af.mil, for future access and review.
Please keep the questions coming!
INSTALLATION & FACILITIES
Are there plans for the base to re-surface Pryor Road in front of the new DISA building?
Thank you for your question. We are aware of the condition of Pryor Drive and have developed a three-phased design/build approach to expand Pryor Drive to a four-lane road with a center median, similar to Scott Drive, to correct traffic flow and volume issues due to new facilities and mission growth in that part of the installation.
The road upgrade project consists of repairing existing curb, gutter, pavement and all storm sewer piping and inlets on Pryor Drive. The first phase involved completing a design for the road expansion. The second phase was funded and awarded in FY16 and includes repairing the existing Pryor Road from DISA to Golf Course Road, plus adding two-lanes and a median from DISA to Gunn Avenue Initial site work started earlier this year.
The final phase will complete the two-lane addition from Gunn Avenue to Golf Course Road, which we hope to complete within the next two to three years. This work has been planned and designed with a new gate in mind, which has been submitted via the Military Construction program every year for the past several years. We are hopeful that a new gate will be approved and constructed in the next five to 10 years.
Does the base have a policy about where joggers may run?
Currently there are no restrictions on where joggers may run. If there are paths or sidewalks along roadways, individuals are encouraged to use those instead of the roadway. Additionally, runners, joggers, and walkers are always highly encouraged to wear visible/reflective clothing at night and in inclement weather. While it’s not specifically stated in the governing Air Force Instruction (AFI 91-207, The US Air Force Traffic Safety Program), runners, joggers, and walkers are encouraged to move out of the way of oncoming vehicles.
Can we raise the speed limit up to 35 MPH on base with the exception of housing and the Exchange/Commissary area?
Good question. We routinely assess speed limits and other traffic and safety concerns at the quarterly Traffic Safety Working Group. Due to the high number of pedestrians on Scott AFB and the layout of the installation, our traffic safety team recommends we maintain a maximum 30 MPH speed limit on main roads.
Are there any plans to create more parking at the Youth Center? Between the pick-ups/drop-offs and the evening programs, folks need to find creative ways to find a spot, which often feels dangerous or blocks the fire hydrant. I think even repainting the lines in the front to create an angle, rather than perpendicular parking, would make it easier.
Thank you for bringing this issue to my attention. I forwarded your suggestion to the Traffic Safety Working Group, which meets quarterly, for an in depth analysis. The last meeting was March 30, and the group used that opportunity to discuss your suggestions. We will let you know as soon as the working group makes a final assessment. Thank you again for your suggestions.
MISCELLANEOUS
My family and I are very excited about the upcoming air show. I know from past experience that the event is amazing and attracts a massive crowd. I was wondering, would it be possible to open the flight line on Friday, the day before the air show, to employees and their families to look at the static displays? They did it at Fairchild AFB when I was stationed there, and it was a really nice way to thank the military and civilians who work here every day. Thank you for your time.
Great question! I am pleased to tell you that we will open the Heritage Gate to the flight line Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. so that personnel who are DoD ID cardholders may enjoy the practice shows and static displays. The practice show begin at 11 a.m. and will conclude with the Thunderbirds practice performance around 3:30 p.m. There will also be a few concession booths open for food and souvenirs. The flying schedule is subject to change, and it is dependent on weather as well. If you have any other questions about the air show or the line up of acts and static displays, please feel free to contact me or check out our air show link on our homepage at www.scott.af.mil.
Why is the Caucasian race left out of the annual Diversity Day event?
Thank you very much for your question. Team Scott hosts a Diversity Day event held in conjunction with our annual base picnic, highlighting DoD sponsored special recognition months. These months of special recognition include African American History, Women's History, Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage, LGBT Pride Month, Hispanic Heritage, and American Indian Heritage Months. These special observance months help promote diversity in the workplace through awareness and education, recognizing the achievements and contributions of all Americans.
However, special observances do not have to be exclusive to those cultures observed by DoD. Although we promote the observances IAW AFI 36-2706, Equal Opportunity Program Military and Civilian, this does not exclude volunteers from observing or promoting other cultures or observances not listed. Examples include Irish American, German American, Polish American or Jewish American cultural observances which have also contributed to American society.
We encourage all Airmen to participate in these events and help celebrate our strength through diversity. If you have any questions regarding these events, please contact the 375th AMW Equal Opportunity Office at 256-6581. I look forward to seeing you at the Asian/Pacific Islander American Heritage Month’s events planned for May.
