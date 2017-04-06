375TH AMW “SHOWCASE ON ICE”

Senior Airman Zack Tarson, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, is this week’s “Showcase on ICE.” Tarson created a vehicle control officer continuity binder that is vital to mission stability during the high ops tempo in the squadron. He trained 11 squadron members on monthly and weekly vehicle inspections, and ensured that seven vehicles were 100 percent mission ready at all times. Tarson led a team of 14 for a complete warehouse overhaul and reorganization. As a result, 691 assets were inventoried and re-supplied. He created a system to track supply expiration dates, which ensures accurate supply life-cycle management. He further revamped an existing filing system to include tracking the currency of life-saving medical equipment. These improvements are integral to ensuring the squadron’s aeromedical evacuation in-flight kits are operationally ready at all times. Since January, Tarson has flown 91.2 hours, allowing for the safe evacuation of 14 patients to a higher echelon of care or back to home-station for further treatment.
Courtesy photo
Comments