Autism awareness, Month of Military Child

Scott AFB is highlighting April as World Autism Awareness Month, and providing several events to recognize and celebrate the Month of the Military Child.
This initiative is demonstrated by having prominent buildings and landmarks around the world turn their lights blue for the month.
This is the “Light it up Blue” campaign supported by Autism Speaks, and on April 21, the lights in the historic Scott Field Gate building will shine blue, as a visual way to bring awareness.
Autism, a general term for autism spectrum disorder, is a developmental disorder which can affect social, emotional and communication skills. Autism affects more boys than girls, at a rate almost five times higher. Approximately one in 42 boys and one in 189 girls has been identified with autism.
The U.S. military has been at the forefront of working for special needs kids—first recognizing this need almost 40 years ago.
The Air Force Exceptional Family Member Program provides support for families with a member who has special needs.
The EFMP helps the Air Force ensure that families with special needs children are assigned to locations which can support the medical and educational needs of those children.
The Airman and Family Readiness Center support team has set aside April 21 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. to host activities planned as part of Autism Awareness Day.
April is also a time to celebrate the Month of the Military Child. Throughout April, the 375th Force Support Squadron has activities planned to celebrate military children, and will culminate on April 28 with the Spring Fling, which is a great opportunity for Airmen and their families to get outside and celebrate together.
Other activities include:
▪ April 14:“Lilo & Stitch” movie, Library Auditorium at 1 p.m.; and
▪ April 21: MOMC Preteen Dance, Youth Center from 7-10 p.m.
For all other events planned for military children, please visit www.375FSS.com for details.
