618th AOC at Scott celebrates 25 years of command, control

Established April 1, 1992, the 618th Air Operations Center (Tanker Airlift Control Center) celebrates 25 years of enabling aerial and ground operations worldwide through the command and control of airlift and aerial refueling assets.
A quarter-century ago Air Force leadership sought to simplify the execution of mobility missions. They created a highly efficient organization to centralize command and control operations previously located within numbered air forces and airlift divisions.
The 618th AOC (TACC) is the global air operations center responsible for centralized command and control of Air Force and commercial air mobility assets, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Nearly 700 assigned Active Duty, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, civilian and contract personnel plan, task, execute and assess tanker, airlift and aeromedical evacuation missions. The organization is capable of seamlessly transitioning from day-to-day operations to contingency support or disaster relief.
Initially established as the TACC, the unit was re-named as the 618th TACC April 1, 2007, and then designated the 618th Air and Space Operations Center (TACC) Aug. 31, 2010. On Nov. 1, 2014, the organization was redesignated for the third time as the 618th AOC (TACC). Throughout multiple name changes, the unwavering support AMC’s “crown jewel” has provided to global operations has remained the same.
The 618th AOC (TACC) operations tempo hasn’t slowed down since. The last 25 years the organization has provided the planning and command and control needed to open airfields, deliver humanitarian aid, save wounded soldiers, evacuate personnel from hostile areas, and conduct long-range combat operations.
This past year the 618th AOC (TACC) had a hand in the offload of 1.2 billion pounds of fuel and movement of 913,888 passengers, 362,409 tons of cargo and 4,339 patients.
Only a few short months after the 618th AOC (TACC) was established, the United States joined 22 other nations, Dec. 9, 1992, in Operation RESTORE HOPE, a UN-sanctioned military intervention protecting the delivery of food to starving Somalians. By May 1993 members of the 618th AOC (TACC) planned, tasked, and provided command and control for 1,182 airlift missions and refueling 1,170 missions, which moved 51,431 passengers and 41,243 short tons of cargo and offloaded 82.4 million pounds of fuel.
“We are fortunate to be able to look back and reflect on all the good things this organization has brought to the table” said Brig. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb, Commander, 618th AOC (TACC). “I’m even more fortunate to work with this team and have the opportunity to guide the AOC to where it needs to support the global operations of tomorrow’s Air Force.”
The 618th AOC (TACC) optimizes the Global Air Mobility System while providing aircrews with mission details, support, training and authority necessary to successfully execute their missions. As an air operation center, commanding forces around the globe, the 618th AOC (TACC) is a committed partner for today and tomorrow's expeditionary Air Force.
“We need to capitalize on new technology and process opportunities,” Bibb said.
“That will enable us to provide multi-domain Command and Control of air mobility assets in all operational environments and synchronize with Air Force, joint/interagency, and coalition partners to meet national objectives.”
