Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
SCOTT AFB CHAPEL HOLY WEEK SERVICES
APRIL 13
▪ 5 p.m. Catholic Holy Thursday mass; and
▪ 6-10 p.m. Catholic adoration.
APRIL 14
▪ Noon Protestant Good Friday; and
▪ 5 p.m. Catholic Good Friday.
APRIL 15
▪ 7 p.m. Catholic Easter vigil mass.
APRIL 16
▪ 6 a.m. Protestant Sonrise service;
▪ 7 a.m. Protestant breakfast;
▪ 8 a.m. Protestant traditional service;
▪ 9:30 a.m. Catholic Easter Sunday mass; and
▪ 11 a.m. Protestant gospel service.
All services will be at Chapel 1, 320 Ward Drive, Bldg. 1620. For more info, call the Scott Chapel at 256-4060.
Note: No Protestant contemporary service will take place at 5 p.m. Easter Sunday.
APRIL 15
FSS EGG HUNT EGG-STRAVAGANZA
Join the Force Support Squadron for their first ever Egg-Stravaganza Egg Hunt on April 15 at the Youth Center Fields. This hunt is open to children ages 12 and under. This free event will begin at 10 a.m. The Egg Hunt will be divided by age groups. The hunt for kids ages 3 & 4 will be at 10:15 a.m.; the hunt for ages 5 & 6 will be at 10:30 a.m.; kids ages 7-9 will have their hunt at 11 a.m.; kids ages 10-12 will hunt at 11:15 a.m. In addition to the egg hunt, children can enjoy face painting, balloon animals, bounce houses, sack races, food from the USO, prizes and more until noon. For more information, call 256-4925. Register at www.booknow.appointment-plus.com.
APRIL 19
ELECTRONIC RECYCLING AND PAPER SHREDDING EVENT
The 375th CES will host the annual Electronic Recycling and Paper Shredding Event from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 19 at the softball field parking lot off Hangar Road. TVs and monitors will have a $10-$30 fee each depending on the size. Residents can bring up to 10 large items per household, but no more than two televisions. The event will have two large paper shredders available to handle personal shredding.
For organizational shredding call 256-9441 or 256-2092. Note: Government ADPE and usable office supplies may not be turned in for disposal. For more information call Mark McCoy at 256-9441 or e-mail mark.mccoy.1@us.af.mil.
APRIL 21
MID-AMERICA ARMY BALL GOLF TOURNAMENT
The Mid-America Army Ball Golf Tournament 2017 will be April 21 at Clinton Hills Golf Course with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. with registration. A fee of $60 per person includes a round of golf and cart.
Please contact Capt. Mitch McCann at 229-1417 or email SABCGolf@gmail.com. Funds raised will offset cost of attendance of the Mid-America Army Ball for junior enlisted and their families.
APRIL 22
BASE-WIDE YARD SALE
The next base-wide yard sale will take place from 8 a.m.-noon April 22 at the ALS Picnic Pavilion. Cost is $15, which includes one display table, two chairs, set-up/break down of display area ... all profits go to the individuals. Deadline to sign-up is noon April 21. People can place reservations over the phone or in person. For more details, call 256-2067.
