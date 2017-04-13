People can return expired, unused prescription meds April 28 on base

Last year, thousands of Americans in communities across the country discarded more than 350 tons of unused, expired, or unwanted drugs, as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Initiative.
The DEA’s “Take Back” initiative is one of several strategies under the Secure and Responsible Drug Disposal Act of 2010 to reduce prescription drug abuse and diversion in the United States.
Approximately 46,000 Americans die each year from drug-related deaths, and more than half of those deaths are from heroin and prescription opioids.
In 2014, 10,574 Americans died from heroin-related overdoses, which is more than triple the number in 2010.
On average, four out of five new heroin users started with prescription medications. The abuse of prescription narcotics is second only to the use of marijuana.
There are many ways to reduce this risk. One way is by taking unwanted, unneeded, and unused prescription medications to one of these collection receptacles located at the Exchange, Commissary, Shoppette or the 375th Security Forces Squadron building between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 28 for a safe and proper disposal.
People cannot predict the effect a drug can have on them, especially if it’s the first time trying it, and even if it’s a small amount or dose. Everyone’s brain and body chemistry are different. Everyone’s tolerance for drugs is different. Legal drugs—prescription and over-the counter medications—can be just as dangerous as illegal drugs.
There are many ways to reduce this risk. One way is by taking unwanted, unneeded, and unused prescription medications to one of these collection receptacles located at the Exchange, Commissary, Shoppette or the 375th Security Forces Squadron building between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 28 for a safe and proper disposal.
Before dropping off medications, remove or mark labels that identify the materials as pharmaceuticals or could provide personal information.
This initiative is anonymous, and all efforts are being made to protect the anonymity of individuals disposing of medications.
Another option is to pour medications into a plastic bag for disposal. Asthma inhalers, illicit drugs, syringes and other sharp instruments will not be accepted.
For more information, contact Carrie Payne at 256-7489 for more information.
Reference: 2016 National Heroin threat assessment Summary
Comments