News
Sports
Living
Classifieds
80°
Sign In
Subscribe
Full Menu
80°
Sign In
Subscribe
Customer Service
Site Information
Contact Us
About Us
Advertise
Advertise with Us
Media Kit
Mobile
Mobile Apps & eReaders
Mobile Alerts
Newsletters
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Instagram
YouTube
E-Edition
News
All News
Metro-east News
Business
Crime
Belleville News
Education News
Violation of Trust
O'Fallon Progress
Highland News Leader
State|Region News
Nation|World News
Politics and Government
Scott Air Force Base
Submit a News Tip
Public Salaries
Send Us Your Photographs
Sports
All Sports
Cardinals
Cheap Seats Blog
Rams
Blues
Colleges
High Schools
High School Football
High School Baseball/Softball
High School Basketball
Send Us Your Photographs
Politics
Politics
Elections
Living
All Living
BND Magazine
Entertainment
Food
Horoscopes
Answer Man
Special Sections
Records
Contests
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Celebrations
Send Us Your Photographs
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorial
Glenn McCoy
Letters/Sound-off
Submit a Letter
Obituaries
Shopping
Shopping
Today's Hot Deal
Grocery Coupons
Today's Circulars
Service Directory
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Legals
Place Ad
Graphic by Karen Petitt
Scott Air Force Base News
April 13, 2017 1:10 PM
Spring Fling, run/walk scheduled April 28
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Scott Air Force Base will host a Spring Fling and 1.5 run/walk April 28.
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
14 hours ago
Wings of Shiloh serves food and fun
1:46
14 hours ago
Wings of Shiloh serves food and fun
2:18
14 hours ago
How to harvest rain for your yard
2:35
15 hours ago
Behrmann Meat and Processing on how to pick the perfect Easter ham
View More Video
Scott Air Force Base News
Scott AFB offers ‘BOUNCE’ resiliency course for youth
AMC conducts new cyber assessment
Calvin achieves 55 years of volunteer service
Race through Scott’s Past 5K run/walk scheduled for April 21
Annual AFA campaign kicks off
Scott Air Force Base News
Editor's Choice Videos
Subscriptions
Digital & Home Subscriptions
Digital Replica Edition
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
Social, Mobile & More
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Mobile Options
Advertising
Place a Classified Ad
Advertise With Us
Shopping
Local Deals
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Comments