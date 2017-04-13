DH-4 AIR EVACUATION AIRCRAFT: Crew members stand beside a De Havilland DH-4, which was modified to serve as an air evacuation aircraft. Scott Field transported its first patient Aug. 24, 1918, which led to the development of the earliest aeromedical evacuation aircraft. The design developed at Scott Field became the standard for other fields around the country. File photo
AEROMEDICAL TRANSPORT SYSTEM: In October 1957, Scott Air Force Base realigned from Air Training Command to the Military Air Transport Service, formalizing its role in air mobility and the aeromedical evacuation mission. File photo
