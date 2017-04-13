375TH AMW “SHOWCASE ON ICE”

Stephanie Galloway, 375th Air Mobility Wing Judge Advocate general law paralegal, is this week’s showcase on “ICE.” She is responsible for processing and prepping for defense of over $40 million in filed claims against the Air Force. Galloway revitalized the entire program, creating new trackers and better teaming with mission partners to increase ways to proactively seek compensation for damage to government property. Her efforts in managing the real estate reimbursement claims program and teaming with finance saved $31,000 in questionable claims that in the past would not have been caught. She created a sharepoint site for commanders and teamed with public affairs to create a training video for all agencies. Galloway and her team continue to provide exceptional services to the Air Force’s most junior airmen. They offer full filing support services after being professionally trained and certified to do tax returns. The efforts of setting up a full service shop at the dorms offer those airman with busy schedules the flexibility of having their taxes completed on time. Galloway is the point person for 100 percent of the installation’s private organization legal requirements. She offered all POs comprehensive legal training, seeking to get ahead of problems before they come up on issues related to fundraising and ethics. Photo by Airman Chad Gorecki
