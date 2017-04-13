Scott Air Force Base News

April 13, 2017 1:29 PM

375th CES performs drills in new, state-of-the-art structural gear

Firefighters with the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron performed drills in new structural gear at Scott.

The new gear has a constructed outer shell capable of withstanding 1,100-1,200 degrees before degrading to the point of losing complete physical integrity.

The thermal liner consist of two primary components that allow better moisture absorbency and allows sweat to be removed. Helmets are made smaller to offset risks associated with confined spaces or while wearing the self-contained breathing apparatus, and

footwear has a steel toe with safety toe protection.

