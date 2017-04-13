Annual AFA campaign kicks off

The annual Air Force Assistance Fund campaign at Scott AFB kicked off April 7, providing an opportunity to help fellow Airmen when they need it most.
The AFAF campaign supports four charities including the Air Force Aid Society, General andCurtis E. LeMay Foundation, the Air Force Village, and the Air Force Enlisted Village. These charities are dedicated to caring for Airmen from basic training through retirement and beyond.
Our Air Force Assistance Fund “Key Workers” will soon visit work centers to answer any questions about the charities and their mission to help Airmen in need.
Scott appreciates people considering donating to these worthy charities and for helping reach the installation goal of $93,541. For additional information about the AFAF campaign, please contact Capt. Michelle Prather at 256-6831 and/or Master Sgt. Lori Jones at 256-7322.
