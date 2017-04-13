Race through Scott’s Past 5K run/walk scheduled for April 21

Be sure to join Team Scott for its Race through Scott’s Past 5K run/walk at 2 p.m. April 21 starting at the parade grounds.
Participants will explore many historical parts of the base, including the Essex House, the original Scott Field Gate, the flight line, and more.
Upon completion of this centennial event, make sure to stick around to enjoy free food, drinks, music, entertainment and prize drawings.
Register by April 14 online at www.375fss.com/EAL for T-shirts. However, participants can also register at the Fitness Center any time up to April 21 or at the race. Packet pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20 at the Scott Event Center. People also can get their packets the day of the race at the Fitness Center.
