Scott AFB offers ‘BOUNCE’ resiliency course for youth

Scott recently began a youth resilience program called “BOUNCE,” which takes place from 5-6:30 p.m. on Fridays through May 12 at the Youth Center.
The program skips April 14 and 28, so it doesn’t interfere with spring break.
Scott AFB master resilience trainers Master Sgt. Darinda Cardelli, 375th Communications Squadron, and Master Sgt. Chris Cauthen, 618th Air Operations Center, are leading the six-week program session, which began March 24. “BOUNCE” aims to not only strengthen the participants’ resilience, but also teach them to overcome the unique challenges facing military children.
“BOUNCE” stands for “Be optimistic, Observe your thoughts to ensure your reactions are productive, Use your strengths to be your best self, Never give up on yourself, Communicate effectively with your friends and family, and Embrace a positive view of yourself.”
Cauthen said he became an MRT four years ago after he realized he has faced many of the same obstacles other people have, and he wanted to help make lives better for those around him.
“My story is one of resilience and growth, and that is why I teach,” said Cauthen.
“Some people need help to see the other side of a situation. The skills resilience has taught me has fundamentally changed not only me, but also the dynamic in my home; I use that to give back to the community we serve.”
Team Scott members receive resilience training and practice those skills regularly. The “BOUNCE” curriculum mirrors lessons taught to adults, but focuses on issues more specific to children and teenagers.
The core content includes discussions, activities and videos. The MRTs adapted the program to meet their students’ needs.
“To be effective, resilience skills must be practiced and incorporated into everyday living,” said Amy Uptergrove, 375th Air Mobility Wing community support coordinator. “The earlier our military kids begin learning and practicing these skills, the more resilient they will be. We are creating resilient families.”
Austin Mattice, a BOUNCE participant, said he uses skills he has learned to overcome fears and find his strengths.
“I learned from resilience training to ‘balance my thinking,’ (which is) a skill that helped me when I was worried about a medical test,” said Austin. “I found that my top strength is leadership, which gave me the idea to start a new club at the Youth Center.”
Scott AFB was a pilot site in 2016 for BOUNCE—which Air Mobility Command developed, but has recently been released Air Force-wide.
Cauthen said, “We already heard from parents about changes in mindsets and behaviors from the first group of students. It’s been a great experience to see kids grow during these six weeks.
“Military youth face many unique challenges by the nature of their parent’s service.
“‘BOUNCE’ provides skills and techniques to equip the next generation to prepare for challenges that life has for them.”
