Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
APRIL 21
RACE THROUGH SCOTT’S PAST
Celebrate Scott Air Force Base’s 100th birthday at the Race Through Scott’s Past Fun Run/Walk on April 21. The event will begin at 2 p.m. at the Parade Grounds. Along the run route, enjoy historical facts about the base. The event is free and open to all. After the race, enjoy free food, music, bounce houses, prize drawings and more. Drinks will be available for purchase. To register or for more information, stop by or call the Fitness Center, 256-1218, or register at www.375fss.com/EAL/DoD.html. Off-base participants can register online at www.375fss.com/EAL.
MID-AMERICA ARMY BALL GOLF TOURNAMENT
The Mid-America Army Ball Golf Tournament 2017 will be at Clinton Hills Golf Course on April 21 with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. with registration. A tournament fee of $60 per person includes a round of golf and cart. Please contact Capt. Mitch McCann at 229-1417 or email SABCGolf@gmail.com. Funds raised will offset cost of attendance of the Mid-America Army Ball for junior enlisted and their families this June.
APRIL 22
BASE-WIDE YARD SALE
The next base-wide yard sale will take place from 8 a.m.-noon April 22 at the ALS Picnic Pavilion. Cost is $15, which includes one display table, two chairs, set-up/break down of display area ... all profits go to the individuals. Deadline to sign-up is noon April 21. People can place reservations over the phone or in person. For more details, call 256-2067.
WORLD WAR II EVENT
A World War II & American Homefront event will take place April 22 at the Emerald Mound Grange Hall in Lebanon. One of the main participants is Daryl O’Leary, a retired Air Force Staff Master Sgt. and an auditor for Air Force Audit Agency. Admission is free and food will be sold on site. For more information, contact Lori Henrichs at lori.henrichs@us.af.mil.
APRIL 26
QUILT SHOW TRIP
Information, Tickets & Tours is heading to Paducah, Ky., for the annual Quilt Show on April 26. See hundreds of quilts on display and countless vendors carrying sewing and quilting related items. Trip fee: $35/person for transportation (show tickets $15 must be purchased at the door). Buses will depart the ITT office, Bldg. 1650, at 6 a.m., and return around 8 p.m. the same day. Deadline to sign-up is April 21. A total of 12 or more must sign-up in order for trip to take place. To reserve a seat call ITT at 256-5919.
APRIL 29
FOUNDER’S DAY DINNER
On April 29, the local chapter of the United States Air Force Academy Alumni Association will host its annual Founder’s Day dinner celebrating the founding of the USAFA in 1959. Details are as follows: Cocktail party at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights. This year’s speaker is Tim Cantwell, Academy Class of 1976, and the Director of the Mid-America Airport. Tickets are $40 per person. Registration details can be found at USAFA Gateway Alumni Facebook page. All Academy graduates, supporters, friends and families are welcome.
