Scott recognizing Autism Awareness Month

Scott AFB is highlighting April as World Autism Awareness Month.
This initiative is demonstrated by having prominent buildings and landmarks around the world turn their lights blue for the month.
This is the “Light it up Blue” campaign supported by Autism Speaks, and on April 21, the lights in the historic Scott Field Gate building will shine blue, as a visual way to bring awareness.
Autism, a general term for autism spectrum disorder, is a developmental disorder which can affect social, emotional and communication skills. Autism affects more boys than girls, at a rate almost five times higher. Approximately one in 42 boys and one in 189 girls has been identified with autism.
Autism, a general term for autism spectrum disorder, is a developmental disorder which can affect social, emotional and communication skills. Autism affects more boys than girls, at a rate almost five times higher. Approximately one in 42 boys and one in 189 girls has been identified with autism.
The U.S. military has been at the forefront of working for special needs kids—first recognizing this need almost 40 years ago.
The Air Force Exceptional Family Member Program provides support for families with a member who has special needs.
The EFMP helps the Air Force ensure that families with special needs children are assigned to locations which can support the medical and educational needs of those children.
The Airman and Family Readiness Center support team has set aside April 21 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. to host activities planned as part of Autism Awareness Day.
Comments