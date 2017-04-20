Scott showcases missions to JROTC, ROTC cadets

Scott Air Force Base is a popular destination for high school and college groups from all over the region, with requests for visits pouring in every spring.
On March 28, the 375th Operations Support Squadron hosted 141 high school students—including 100 JROTC cadets—from three different schools from as far away as Chicago. On April 11, another combined tour was given for 80 JROTC cadets and 10 ROTC cadets from four different schools.
The visits included a full day of activities, starting with a brief overview of the 375th Air Mobility Wing mission.
The visitors were then treated to aircraft static displays, military working dog demos, a discussion panel where they learned about life in the Air Force directly from those who live it, and lots of hands-on displays from a variety of Air Force career fields. During lunch, the base visit continued as the students experienced what it’s like to eat a Meal-Ready-to-Eat.
The purpose of the meeting was to showcase the missions of Scott AFB and help them understand a little more about what they can expect if they choose to serve in the Air Force, as well as the career options that are availble to them.
Scott has received overwhelmingly positive feedback on the visits. One school said the visit was unquestionably their best to any base.
