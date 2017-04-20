These are historical photos from Scott AFB in honor of the base celebrating its centennial.
RADIO SCHOOL: Students attend the Radio Fundamentals Course: “How to Tune a Resonant Circuit” in the 1940s. Military personnel from around the world went to the Radio School, including students from Sweden and China. Tech. Sgt. Forrest Vossler, who would later be awarded with the Medal of Honor, and the first Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, Paul Airey, graduated from the school. File photo
CHOW HALL: Airmen eat lunch at the mess hall in 1943. The dining facility was built in 1940, just before the U.S. entered World War II, and could feed 6,000 people. File photo
