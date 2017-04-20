375th AMW “SHOWCASE ON ICE”

Senior Airman Steven Ambrosini, 375th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, is this week’s “Showcase on ICE.” Ambrosini manages a $4.9 million-contract portfolio (construction services and equipment) to provide contracting support to Air Mobility Command, 18th Air Force, 375th Air Mobility Wing and 31 mission partners. He created a project-tracking tool that consists of various formulas and inputs behind the scenes for a simple and clean product—i.e. “sorting” buttons and automatic deadline indicators denoted by color—to help track key milestones for every contract and also provide a user-friendly interface to show a current snapshot of each contract. In addition, Ambrosini served as a lead for project continuity during times of squadron team rotations, TDYs, and extended leave periods. He also makes sure contract specific information needed by group or wing leadership is readily available to team, flight, and squadron leadership to communicate up the chain. Photo by Senior Airman Tristin English
