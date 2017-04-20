375th OG dedicates model airplane collection

The 375th Operations Support Squadron held a ceremony April 11 for a collection of model airplanes donated to the installation from Wayne Boller of Mascoutah.
The collection is housed in the Scott AFB Airfield Management Operations atrium and consists of 35 military aircraft from the U.S., Germany, France and the United Kingdom.
Hand painted backdrops for each of the display cases showcasing the models were beautifully crafted by Staff. Sgt. Justin Baggett of the 375th Operations Support Squadron.
Following the start of World War II, Boller enlisted in the Air Force as an aircraft maintainer which began a unique military career that extended through the Korean War and was highlighted by his acceptance into USAF pilot training.
Lt. Col. Matt Getty, the 375th Operations Support Squadron commander, presided over the dedication and gave a brief synopsis of Boller’s history both in the Air Force and at Scott where he first worked as a “shoe shine boy” at the Post Exchange in the early 1940s.
Col. Perry Long, the 375th Operations Group commander, presented Boller with a coin to commemorate the event and thanked him for his service to the nation both in and out of uniform.
This impressive collection will remain on permanent display in Scott’s Airfield Management Operations section located in Hangar 1.
