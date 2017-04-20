Scott recognizes Month of the Military Child

Almost two million military children make up a very special part of the nation’s population. The average child in a military family will move six to nine times during a school career—that’s an average of three times more frequently than non-military families.
To honor their unique contributions and sacrifices on behalf of the country, each April is designated the Month of the Military Child. Scott AFB recognized military children by showcasing them at their parent’s work place and giving them the opportunity to learn a little bit about what their parent does.
Comments