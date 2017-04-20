375th FSS hosts Egg Hunt Egg-Stravaganza

Egg hunters dash off to collect as many eggs as they can at the Egg Hunt Egg-Stravaganza on April 15 at Scott. The 375th Force Support Squadron hosted the free event at the Scott AFB Youth Center. It included egg hunts for different age groups, Easter bunny, bounce houses, face painting, prizes, food from the USO, sack races, and a Security Forces and fire truck vehicle display. In addition, members of the 375th SFS talked to crowds of families about their jobs and let children see what it was like to sit inside their various vehicles. Photo by Senior Airman Erica Fowler
