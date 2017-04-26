Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
APRIL 29
FOUNDER’S DAY DINNER
On April 29, the local chapter of the United States Air Force Academy Alumni Association will host its annual Founder’s Day dinner celebrating the founding of the USAFA in 1959. Details are as follows: Cocktail party at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights. This year’s speaker is Tim Cantwell, Academy Class of 1976, and the Director of the Mid-America Airport. Tickets are $40 per person. Registration details can be found at USAFA Gateway Alumni Facebook page. All Academy graduates, supporters, friends and families are welcome.
SUITS 4 VETS EVENT
Scott VFW Post 4183 will host a “Suits 4 Vets Event” from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29. Hundreds of free new men’s suit, shirts, shoes and ties will be provided. To receive a free suit all people need is proof of service (i.e. Military ID, Recent LES, DD214, or VA Card). Please register at the following link: www.planetReg.com. For more information, contact Brita Dorsey at (618) 975-2531.
APRIL 30 & MAY 28
R4R QUALIFIED: SUNDAY BOWLING FUN DAYS
Enjoy free unlimited bowling from 1-3 p.m. the last Sunday of the month. Shoe rental is only $2. Lanes are available on a first come, first served bases. Can’t make it before 3 p.m.? No problem. Take advantage of the Deuces Wild special $2 ... games, shoes, nachos, drinks and drafts. For complete details, call 256-4054.
MAY 3
EDUCATION & TRAINING CENTER OPEN HOUSE
On May 3, come join the Scott AFB Education team and friends for a fun filled lunch hour and open house. Enjoy a day of educational actives as they celebrate spring and Cinco de Mayo. The Missouri Mobile USO will setup in front of the Student Union Patio and Scott AFB Mural and provide complimentary refreshments and music from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. During lunch learn about on-base, local and distance learning education programs, play a game of washers for a chance to win Cardinals tickets, and participate in education themed “mannequin challenge” (wear/display education gear) at noon. Register for gift basket drawing and throughout the day explore information from the Base Library, Airman & Family Readiness Center, Information Tickets, & Tours program offerings, CyberFix (computer tools/tips), and Illinois Student Assistance Commission (financial aid orientation). For all event information and to obtain a flier, call the Education Office at 256-3327 or email 375fss.education@us.af.mil.
