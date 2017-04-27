Red Cross Dental Program returning to Scott

The American Red Cross of Scott AFB, in conjunction with the 375th Dental Squadron, announces the next class will begin in mid-June.
The extensive training program will qualify people for employment in the community. The program consists of two weeks of classroom training followed by 1,000 hours of chairside training. Students must be available to complete all requirements within a six month time span.
Additional duties will consist of assisting dental officers in general dentistry as well as other specialty areas and performing administrative duties normally associated with a dental practice.
Applicants must be 18 years or older, with access to Scott AFB. Additionally, applicants must possess a high school diploma or GED; and be reliable and willing to commit to the 1,000 hour training. Special consideration will be given to Red Cross volunteers who are currently working in the 375th Medical Group.
APPLICATION PROCESS:
▪ Come to the American Red Cross to complete a program application and await additional instruction; and
▪ Dental Program will contact to schedule interviews prior to beginning program.
NOTE:
▪ Child care is not provided for volunteers in this program; and
▪ These are not paid positions.
Comments