VWAPC discusses methods to assist victims, witnesses of criminal activity

The Victim Witness Assistance Program Council recently came together to discuss how they can better assist victims and witnesses of crimes.
This program is a Department of Defense initiative, which is further delegated through AFI 52-201, Administration of Military Justice, Chapter 7. The purpose of VWAP is to mitigate the physical, psychological, and financial hardships suffered by victims and witnesses of offenses investigated by U.S. Air Force authorities, foster cooperation between victims and witnesses within the military criminal justice system, and ensure best efforts are made to accord to victims certain enumerated rights.
Victims can be an active duty member, a dependent, or a civilian with no military affiliation. The VWAP council uses an interdisciplinary approach to make sure victims are aware of their rights and are receiving assistance to which they are entitled.
Victim and witness rights are clearly listed. They have the right to be treated with fairness and respect in regards to their dignity and privacy. They can have reasonable protection from a suspect or the accused. Trial counsel or their advocate will provide notification of all court-martial proceedings as well as ensure they are present at all public court-martial proceedings, unless the military judge determines the victim’s testimony would be materially affected if the victim heard other testimony.
Additionally, victims will confer with trial counsel on the case and receive information about an accused’s conviction, sentencing, confinement and release. At the discretion of the Secretary concerned, they will be afforded an opportunity to make a personal appearance at a military department clemency and parole board. Finally, they have the right to appropriate restitution, when available.
Victims and witnesses may qualify for restitution through their military, local and state services. In the event a victim’s property was willfully destroyed or wrongfully taken by an Airman, the victim can submit an Article 139 claim to the offender’s commander. If the accused Airman is found to be responsible, the victim is compensated for his or her loss or damage directly from the Airman’s military pay.
If the victim is a civilian and had additional out-of-pocket expenses because of a crime, such as medical bills not covered by insurance, they may qualify for state compensation programs.
Finally, in the event a spouse or children are abused by the active duty member and it goes to a court martial, the victims may qualify for transitional compensation where victims receive compensation for a period of time following the court martial.
In addition to restitution, victims have the right to services. Services for victims can be found at the Medical Group, Family Advocacy, Airman and Family Readiness Center, Chaplain, Security Forces, Air Force Office of Investigations, Sexual Assault Response Program and the legal office. In addition, each unit has off-base counterparts for civilian victims.
Victims can receive physical and psychological care, protective orders and legal assistance. Representatives from these units meet annually at the VWAP council to ensure victims and witnesses are receiving proper care and services.
Until there is a time when there are no victims, VWAP can make the justice process easier. Any additional questions about the VWAP program should be directed to Stephanie Galloway, at 256-3542.
