Education Center hosting Cinco de Mayo open house

The Scott Education and Training Center will host a Cinco de Mayo open house at the education office beginning at 9 a.m. May 3.
The purpose of the open house is to expand the awareness of all the education programs offered by the Air Force. The event is open to anyone with access to the installation.
Visitors will learn about different agencies and programs offered by the Education and Training Center while being provided refreshments by the United Service Organizations.
The Agencies we have involved are all excellent at providing support to the military populace. We have all the people on base and all the colleges and universities on base participating. That involves six different schools that offer programs from the associates’ level all the way through the graduates’ level.
LaDonna Livingston, SETC chief in training
“The Agencies we have involved are all excellent at providing support to the military populace,” said LaDonna Livingston, SETC chief in training. “We have all the people on base and all the colleges and universities on base participating. That involves six different schools that offer programs from the associates’ level all the way through the graduates’ level.”
Attendees also will participate in education specialist-led navigation of online assessment and skills development tools and play a game of washers for a chance to win St. Louis Cardinals tickets.
Visitors can also learn about programs that offer federal student aid which can be used in conjunction with the Tuition Assistance program to cover tuition and fees that TA does not cover.
Livingston said she hopes the event brings more use of the programs the military funds for the populace.
“I think our Airman are so busy accomplishing the mission that often times they don’t stop and take the time to take care of themselves and their own professional development,” said Livingston.
In addition, the Scott Library and Airman and Family Readiness Center will have representatives to discuss opportunities each provides to people on the installation. Visitors will also learn about the Cyberfix program, which teaches about computer repair and security.
The open house is something the education center offers multiple times throughout the year, but this one has a new aspect, Livingston said.
In addition, the Scott Library and Airman and Family Readiness Center will have representatives to discuss opportunities each provides to people on the installation. Visitors will also learn about the Cyberfix program, which teaches about computer repair and security.
“What we are doing different this time is I think we are focusing more on the resources we have and we are doing a lot of seminars during the day,” said Livingston. “Individuals can pick and choose what is of interest to them earlier and have the whole day to focus on it.”
Aside from the seminars, the event will have activities and games as well as a “mannequin challenge” for visitors.
“I am proud to be a part of this year’s Cinco De Mayo event at the Scott Education & Training building,” said Tammy Gause, education center counselor. “I’ve told all of our customers, you don’t want to miss this fun event.”
For more information, contact the Education and Training Center at 256-3327 or 375fss.education@us.af.mil.
Comments