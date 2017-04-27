‘Race Through Scott’s Past’ celebrates installation’s history

Scott Air Force Base celebrated 100 years of service with a “Race Through Scott’s Past” fun run at the Parade Grounds on April 21.
The event provided an opportunity for Team Scott and the local community to celebrate and learn about the installation’s history.
Overall, 500 runners were able to see 26 signs highlighting parts of Scott’s history along the run, including the Area Defense Council building that was built in 1923 and is the oldest standing building on the base.
Participants also saw Bldg. P-40, which used to serve as the barracks for military service members attending balloon school on what was originally named Scott Field during the 1920s.
