AFSPC celebrates its 5th anniversary at Scott

Successful evolution takes time.
For the Air Force Space Command’s Cyberspace Support Squadron, it’s taken about five years. May 14 marked the fifth year anniversary of the squadron’s activation, and in this short time it has become a gem for the command.
“A unique and diverse squadron supporting all things cyber!” is how squadron commander Lt. Col. Eric Trias proudly describes his organization.
Reflecting the power of its adopted mascot, the Kraken, today’s CYSS member will say the squadron’s tentacles touch and contribute to all things cyber across the Air Force and beyond.
Over the years, CYSS has evolved from an unknown fledgling unit, comprised of highly motivated action officers for Headquarters AFSPC, to become the recognized subject matter expert and heavy lifter for cyberspace programs and initiatives supporting each of its directorates.
Happy anniversary, CYSS.
