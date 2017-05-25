Scott civic leaders tour MacDill, Tyndall

Scott civic leaders pose with the flight crew from the 906th Air Refueling Squadron while at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., before heading home after and two-day tour of Tyndall and MacDill AFB, also located in Florida. The tour exposed 18 civic leaders to Air Mobility Command’s global mobility mission and how AMC fuels the fight for our nation and allies. Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Miller